This weekend is the first time of 2017 that independent promotions from around the US flock to an area that WWE is running a PPV. This weekend EVOLVE runs EVOLVE 76 & 77: A Hero’s Exit. The title comes from the departure of a man that has perhaps meant more to EVOLVE than anyone not names Johnny Gargano in the last few years. EVOLVE has been the best promotion going in the US for a few years now in my opinion and if you are looking for a new product to test out this weekend, I give these shows a strong recommendation. Let’s look over the announced cards for the two shows and get some history to the matches. To give you a sense of what type of quality to expect I am also listing previous matches that have happened between each man or team. If I have seen the match, I will throw in my star rating.

I’m on Twitter

411 Wrestling is on Twitter

EVOLVE is on Twitter

Here is a great way to catch what you may have missed at last months EVOLVE 74 & 75:

EVOLVE 74 Recap

EVOLVE 75 Recap

First off here is how to order. FloSlam is a fantastic service that started last winter. You can pay $20 a month or $150 for a full year. I did the full year and if you are able I would fully recommend the same. Companies on the service include EVOLVE, FIP, Style Battle, WXW, OTT, SHINE, House of Hardcore and more. The service is growing by the month and it’s a great value for all the content.

EVOLVE 76 – San Antonio, TX – January 27th – 9PM ET

Chris Dicksinson vs Darby Allin: [Match added after original publication]. A first time meeting, though they were both in a four way fray won by Tony Nese back at EVOLVE 64. Everything you need to know about Darby Allin can be found in this amazing video done by Kenny Johnson. This will be a fun match for the show and it will be interesting to see in what way Dickinson nearly incapacitates Allin.

PREDICTION: Darby Allin

Jaka vs Peter Kaasa: Jaka is one of the newest members to the EVOLVE roster, along with being a recent addition to the biggest faction in EVOLVE; Catch Point. Jaka & Dickinson earned their contracts last month at EVOLVE 75 by defeating Kasaa & Darby Allin in a tag team match. This is the first time I know of these two facing in singles competition and I expect a good match with lots of fun strikes. Kaasa has an interesting look (think love child of Bob “Sparkplug” Holly and Rick Steiner) and over the last year has been a highlight with his moveset.

PREDICTION: Jaka

DUSTIN vs Jason Kincaid: DUSTIN is better known as Chuck Taylor, but when he returned to EVOLVE last year Taylor changed his name, citing that the fans killed Chuck Taylor. Kincaid has one of the most interesting looks in wrestling right now and is poised for a breakout year in 2017. Kincaid has been welcomed to the WWN family over the last year and is riding momentum from winning the FRAY match at Style Battle earlier this month. Kincaid was involved in a crazy eight man main event to FIP Everything Burns earlier this month as well that I recommend checking out once you have signed up for FloSlam.

PREDICTION: DUSTIN

(1) PREVIOUS ENCOUNTER: Kincaid d. Taylor at PWF The Primus (04/13)

ACH vs Matt Riddle: A first time dream match right here. This is ACH’s debut for EVOLVE and is happening in front of his home town crowd. Riddle was hands down the breakout performer in all of wrestling last year. Not since Kurt Angle has an athlete picked up pro wrestling in such a short amount of time as Matt Riddle. Riddle put together some amazing matches last year whenever he was booked for EVOLVE and based off my experiences with him at Beyond Wrestling shows is truly one of the coolest dudes in the industry. This could likely b the match of the night, and maybe even the weekend.

PREDICTION: Matt Riddle

Ethan Page vs Zack Sabre Jr.: Ehtan Page is a puzzling case for me. I heard about Page long before I saw him in AAW teaming with Josh Alexander. When I did finally see Page I said that he would be the breakout talent of the two men, which has been true, but I don’t think he has reached his full potential yet. Page is a great human being, but his match quality is not always as high as I want to make myself believe that it is. Cabana recently said on Art of Wrestling that Ethan Page will be a huge star in five years, and I have to believe he is right. I feel like at this point most people have caught up on how good ZSJ is, and most are probably pretty thankful he did not sign with WWE for the Cruiserweight or UK division. Last year it looked like Page was poised to take the EVOLVE title from Timothy Thatcher, but he kind of lost his way. Since then we has wrestled Sabre and pinned him totally clean at EVOLVE 72. This is being billed as a grudge match and I would expect to see some good brawling to go with Sabre’s technical style.

PREDICTION: Ethan Page

(2) PREVIOUS ENCOUNTERS:

Page pinned ZSJ @ EVOLVE 72 (11/16) [***]

Page pinend ZSJ # AIW Gauntlet for the Gold 11 (03/16) [***3/4]

EVOLVE Tag Team Title: Catch Point (Fred Yehi & Tracy Williams) vs Jeff Cobb & Timothy Thatcher: Another recent addition to the EVOLVE family is Jeff Cobb. Cobb had a true breakout of a year in 2016 after he made his TV debut as Mantanza Cueto in March for Lucha Underground. Cobb is a big guy that can grapple, fly and just beat the holy hell out of you. Cobb announced that he wanted a shot at Thatcher’s title. Thatcher’s manager Stokley Hathaway told Cobb that Jeff could only have a shot at the EVOLVE title if Cobb first attempted to help Thatcher win the tag belts. As I mentioned in the last match preview, the tag team division of EVOLVE is really lacking challengers. While Cobb, Yehi and Williams all head breakthrough years in 2016; I am not sure any wrestler took more steps back in the fans eyes than Thatcher. Thatcher has been the EVOLVE champ since July 10, 2015, longer than any EVOLVE champion before him. Before that Thatcher was the Dragon Gate Open the Freedom Gate champ, he then unified the belts. I will get more into the Thatcher dilemma in the Cobb vs Thatcher preview later on. I don’t see Catch Point losing their belts here and think that we should get a pretty good contest here.

PREDICTION: Catch Point

FUN FACT: This is the second time Cobb & Thatcher have teamed. The first was in March 2015 at APW Friday the 13th Part 2 in a losing effort to Reno SCUM.

Chris Hero vs Keith Lee: This weekend has been built around Chris Hero’s final two independent matches as he is set for a return to the NXT brand at age 37. Seeing Hero go back to WWE is certainly bitter sweet. Hero is one of my favorite guys to talk to at indy shows as he has appeared at a lot of Beyond shows in the last year, for that I am thrilled for him on a personal level. Chris deserves to have one more shot and showing WWE what they missed out on the first time. While no one wants to be released from their job, Hero’s release may have been the best thing for his career. I have enjoyed Chris Hero since I first saw him during the CZW invasion of ROH in 2006, but he was not one of my favorites. However, when Hero returned to the indys in November 2013 he was like a whole new man. Hero has put on outstanding contests with everyone he has been in the ring with for the last 3 years and has been the subject of many dream matches. I was in the arena with Hero at EVOVLE 75/Beyond Over-Nite Sensation when Meltzer first broke the news on Hero’s departure. When I spoke with him after the show he was still saying mute about the whole idea and simply said that it was frustrating to have journalism show little respect. Hero has been a highlight and must see on any show for the last three years and I can’t wait to see what he brings to WWE.

Keith Lee is the newest talent addition to EVOLVE and the WWN brand. Lee announced via Twitter that Lee had signed with EVOLVE last week and it caused quite a shit storm. Lee made the announcement just hours after ROH had finished taping four weeks of TV, one of those which featured Lee & partner Shane Taylor setting up a match against The Briscoes for the ROH Anniversary show in February. Many (included myself) expected that Lee was set to sign with ROH, just as Taylor did at the end of December and I would say (ROH booker) Delirious was also in that camp. I wish that Taylor was coming with Lee as they are a great tag team and that is something that EVOLVE really needs. Lee is a great talent on his own merit though and will replace Hero in a great way for the “bruiser” role of EVOLVE. Keith Lee is gonna be HUGE in 2017, but his EVOLVE debut is gonna have a “L” next to it I am afraid as Hero NEEDS to loose tomorrow night.

PREDICTION: Chris Hero

(1) PREVIOUS ENCOUNTER:

Hero pinned Lee @ Beyond Party Animals (12/16) [****]

Here are a few more recommended videos to check out before the shows:

Stokely Hathaway Manipulates The Title Scene

EVOLVE Mini-Doc: 2016 Year in Review

FREE MATCH: Chris Hero vs Zack Sabre Jr. (WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2016)



CREDIT: EVOLVE’s Official Twitter Page [FOLLOW THEM]

Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs Jason Kincaid & Sammy Guevera: After really making a name for himself in the WWN universe earlier this month at Style Battle and FIP Everything Burns, this is Guevera’s chance to show EVOLVE that he should be the next roster addition. I fell in love with Guevera’s style two weekends ago at those shows, something just really resonated with me and I found myself up late watching his matches from the last year on YouTube. Dickinson has been on-and-off with EVOLVE/WWN since the beginning and just now is finally really getting a chance to show what he has. Dickinson is a great guy that has a loud mouthed personality in the ring and really knows how to work his character. I expect to see a good match here, hopefully with Guevera getting some time to let his offense shine.

PREDICTION: Chris Dickinson & Jaka

Here’s a look at Sammy vs Shane Strickland from Wrestle Circus (****)

Laredo Kid vs Tracy Williams: Yet another EVOLVE debut here (up to 4 for the weekend if you have been keeping count) and this is one I know nothing about. These two were involved in a four-way together last month at AIW Jelly of the Month Club that also involved Joey Janela and Sonjay Dutt. My guess would be that Williams was impressed with what he saw from Kid in that match and asked Gabe about giving Kid a look in Kid’s home region. If anyone has any match recommendations for Laredo Kid I will happily give them a look.

WINNER: Tracy Williams

ACH vs Fred Yehi: This one could get insane in a very fast fashion. Yehi is slowly becoming one of the biggest poster boys for FloSlam/WWN family. Yehi currently holds the FIP title, EVOLVE Tag Team title and went to a **** 30 minute draw against Dezmond Xavier at Style Battle 1. ACH is the only talent of the four making their debuts to be scheduled on both shows, which shows that Gabe has a lot of confidence in what ACH will do for the company. ACH is also easily the most well known of the four after being an ROH talent for a few years. Just like the Riddle match on night 1, ACH is facing someone that he has never been in the ring with in way before. Look for this match to potentially steal the show.

PREDICTION: ACH

No DQ Match: DUSTIN vs Matt Riddle: My hope is that this helps Riddle move past this feud with DUSTIN and it is simply a road block on his way to Orlando. I expect WrestleMania weekend in Orlando to be a big one for Riddle. Riddle recently won the PROGRESS Atlas Title and will likely defend that in PROGRESS’s first US show in Orlando. My prediction is we also see Riddle collect the EVOLVE title at Mania weekend. Two years ago we saw Zack Sabre Jr. gain quite the collection of belts from around the world, similar to what the Young Bucks have done for years now. I think that this year we are gonna see the same from Riddle.

PREDICTION: Matt Riddle

(1) PREVIOUS ENCOUNTER:

Riddle pinned DUSTIN @ EVOLVE 72 (11/16) [***]

EVOLVE Title: Timothy Thatcher (c) vs Jeff Cobb: Thatcher was so hot when they first put the title back on him in mid 2015. However, as I mentioned when discussing the Tag Team title match the night before, no one has cooled down more than Thatcher. The first half of last year saw some mediocre title defenses against Matt Riddle (X2), Caleb Konley, TJ Perkins, Sami Callihan and Marty Scurll. He also had two very good defenses, 1 against Hero and 1 against Tracy Willias at EVOLVE 62 & 63. There was a no holds barred match against Matt Riddle that was simply “good” but weighed down even more by the strap not being put on Riddle who was red hot at the time. Thatcher’s next three defenses were abysmal. Two grapple-fests that had no life in Drew Gulak and David Starr (from wXw) and the match that I called the worst in EVOLVE/DGUSA history against Ethan Page at EVOLVE 70. Even not loving Ethan Page, I was ready for him to take the belt for a short reign to transition over to Riddle but that didn’t happen. Drew Gulak got another shot at EVOLVE 72 in the first ever Square Circle of Survival Match, a gimmick that we didn’t know the rules of till the match began. It ended up meaning there were no ropes and by the end there was not a canvas or ring either. The match received mixed reviews, I was on the side that wasn’t a huge fan but sadly that ** affair was a big step up from what we had been seeing from Thatcher. That match put Thatcher out until this weekend though and now he is faced with Jeff Cobb. I’d like to think we are going to see Cobb grab the belt here but with WrestleMania right around the corner I can’t help but think we will not see the belt transition until then. I love EVOLVE and still believe in Timothy Thatcher, but not as EVOLVE champion.

PREDICTION: Timothy Thatcher

Chris Hero vs Zack Sabre Jr.:

(11) PREVIOUS ENCOUNTERS:

Hero d. Sabre @ AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Night 2 (10/16) [****1/2]

Sabre d. Hero @ wXw The Inner Circle 2 (9/16) [**3/4]

Hero d. Sabre @ EVOLVE 60 (5/16) [****1/2]

Hero d. Sabre @ WWNLive SuperShow: Mercury Rising (4/16) [****1/2]

Sabre d. Hero @ LW Under Fire (1/16) [****1/4]

Hero d. Sabre @ EVOLVE 48 (8/15) [***3/4]

Sabre d. Hero @ PWG Mystery Vortex III (6/15) [****3/4]

Hero d. Sabre @ NOAH SEMex in Shinjuko (4/14)

Sabre d. Hero @ IPW: UK Zack vs. Hero (1/14)

Hero d. Sabe @ wXw Kreuzzug ZXI Day 2 (4/11) [Highspots]

Sabre d. Hero @ 1PW 3rd Anniversary Show (10/08)

I have often called Danielson vs McGuinness the Steamboat vs Flair of this generation, this rivalry the last 2 years was probably the next closest thing. They have had a few less than stellar performances and nothing that has hit ***** to me, but it is still special whenever they lock up. This weekend it will happen for possibly the last time. This is the 12th encounter between the two and as you can see of the three that have happened in the EVOLVE/WWN universe, Hero has always come out on top. While it seems like the time has passed for EVOLVE to give Sabre a title, we all know that there is still a chance down the road but to get there he MUST defeat Chris Hero on the way out. The great thing about Sabre in EVOLVE is I feel he is similar to Tommy Dreamer in ECW, he is a headliner who really doesn’t need the belt. Plain and simple this is the battle of two of the best in the world and even with it being Hero’s last match, I don’t plan to see him phoning it in. Hero is about to be on his way to NXT and will be looking to give the independent fans something to really remember him by. I guarantee I will be getting choked up when Hero gives his post match speech.

PREDICTION: Zack Sabre Jr.

Overall both of these shows look fantastic and I have full expectation that they will be great. You can follow along with me on Twitter as I will be live tweeting my thoughts and match ratings as both shows air.

EVOLVE is not the only Indy running this weekend. Be sure to check these companies out as their shows hit their VOD services in the next week or so. Or even better, attend them live if you’re in the area!

Friday January 27

Limitless Unreall in Westbrook, ME @ 7:30 PM (I’ll be there)

Saturday January 28

Beyond Robbing Peter in Somerville, MA @ 6PM [I might be there]

Smash Any Given Saturday 5 in Toronto, Ontario @

7PM

Sunday January 29

Beyond Paying Paul in Worchester, MA @ 3PM

PROGRESS Chapter 43: Tropic Thunderbastard