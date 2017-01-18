– Perry Saturn recently appeared on Talk is Jericho (via wrestlezone.com), here are the highlights…

On the Dress Match with Jericho: If I won, you [Jericho] was off television. If you won, I had to wear the dress. I came up with the Marilyn Manson gimmick after I had to wear the dress. I had no idea that I was going to get to wear the dress; I was trying to have Eric [Bischoff] keep you on television. Eric wanted to sit you at home during the time you were about to leave, I wanted to keep you on board for at least two more pay per views, instead of not using you, which doesn’t make any sense. At the pay per view, we show up to the pay per view and Eric isn’t there, he’s hunting. Kevin [Nash] asked what we were doing during the match. I go, well, I know what Eric wants. He said, no, I didn’t ask what Eric wants, I wanted to know what you guys were doing. He said that he thinks it would be kind of cool to see me in a dress. I said, yeah, me and Chris think it would be cool to see me in a dress too. He said, okay then that is the finish. If there is any heat then I will take it.

On Never Seeing Vince McMahon Come Up With That Kind of Finish: Speaking of Vince. I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He’s always treated me well. I cannot imagine Vince saying this is the finish, and for whatever the reason is for Bischoff not being there, and then someone else saying, let’s do the opposite, I just couldn’t imagine that, which is exactly what we did. The next night was on Nitro; I was waiting for Eric to come up to me to say something to me about wearing the dress, and Eric came up to me and said, oh, it looks like you had a bad weekend huh? That was it. That was all that was said to me.

On Mike Graham Pulling a Knife Out On Him: I had three years on my WCW contract, while the others had four years. They just re-signed with the company. Mike Graham was this little guy that people like to stir up. So, they got him all worked up about me going to Bill Bush and flipping out about the finishes changing. If I saw that something was wrong, I’m going to say something, I have that mental toughness. If I know something is wrong and you are messing with me deliberately, even if I have no proof of it. My guess was because of Nancy [Benoit] and Chris [Benoit], guilty by association. I went to Bill and Mike Graham went up to me and asked whether or not we [Malenko, Saturn, Guerrero, Benoit] went up to Bill Bush? He said, so what did you say that you didn’t want to work with Kevin Sullivan? I said that Sullivan wasn’t our agent anymore. He literally pulled a knife out on me. I called the police on him and asked to have charges pressed against him. A representative from Turner Sports came over and I had my Attorney contact them and tell them that we are in an unsafe working environment, and that we are not working there, and we are suing the company. Within 24 hours we had complete releases from our contracts. Only stipulation was that we couldn’t say anything negative about WCW on television. We spoke to Vince about it, and Vince said, well that’s okay, we can have Cactus [Jack] say all the negative things about the company.

On Whether the Radicalz Had Any Conversations With the WWE Before Going There: No. Once Mike Graham pulled the knife out, we knew we were getting our releases, and that was when we spoke with Vince. We spoke with Jeff Marek. He was our main guy that we dealt with. He was tight with Bruce Prichard, and so I spoke with Bruce a few times, and Bruce said, well, if you wanted to come to New York, we would love to talk to you guys. Originally, it was me, Dean, Chris, Eddie, Shane [Douglas], Konnan, and Rey Mysterio. Vince didn’t want Konnan and Rey Mysterio, but would take them. He wouldn’t take Shane [Douglas] for nothing. So, while we were talking with Bruce Prichard, Shane was going behind our backs and telling Bill Bush, don’t worry, I will have them calm down, and that they will stay, but we were going. I’m not sure why Vince didn’t want Konnan or Rey Mysterio, but would take them if the deal depended on it, but we were the four that he wanted. I talked with Eddie [Guerrero], he said, I don’t know brother, just talk to me when the deal is ready to go. We were talking with Bill Bush, Dean [Malenko] said to Eddie, Eddie, we just quit, and Eddie said, oh okay, let me get my bags. He didn’t even know what was going on. That was the group he wanted, was with us. Konnan and Rey stayed, and he didn’t want Shane Douglas and he didn’t want to go. Shane was doing everything could to stay.