– Pete Dunne and Trent Seven spoke with ESPN about their participation in the UK Championship Tournament and more. Some highlights are below:

Dunne on being included in the tournament: “It’s special and brilliant and reflecting on it is great, but also it feels right. I feel like I should be here. I feel like all the people on that stage should be there. There’s more a sense of achievement to me, like, ‘OK, we’ve done it. Now let’s focus on it and have the best show possible.’”

Seven on meeting Triple H for the first time: “I didn’t necessarily get time to sit down and enjoy a soy latte with Triple H. But he greeted me and said it was nice to finally meet me. I somehow resisted the temptation to give him a too sweet and tell him to suck it, but you know. We just shook hands, and hopefully he’ll be shaking my hand on Sunday as I win the WWE U.K. Championship.”

Dunne on the importance of of the UK Championship: “I was always an advocate for getting out of the country, going travelling and experiencing that stuff. It’s how I became the wrestler I have. Also, the life experience is invaluable. But now this U.K. Championship tournament changes everything. Now there’s something here to aim for, which we’ve never had before. Not only for the people in the tournament, but now everyone can see a pathway all the way through to Wrestlemania, even. It’s like an access point.”

Seven on being called a ‘jewel’ of the British wrestling scene: “It’s an absolute honour to be called that, to be honest. Thank you for that rather fetching compliment. I’ve always had a really strong passion for acting and performing since childhood. I’ve been able to combine that with wrestling, and find out, it seems, that I’m quite good at wrestling as well.”