– Pete Dunne recently spoke with IWC Radio, here are the highlights…

Where did the term Bruiserweight originate?: I was in China for 3 months, doing a tour and I was teaming with CJ Banks. We needed a name and it was around the time of the Cruiserweight Classic. We thought Bruiserweight’s was a pretty funny name. We put it on social media and never thought anymore of it. Then, Andy Quildan from Revolution Pro Wrestling contacted me and said that he wanted to bring me in and use this Bruiserweight stuff. Whilst there, I just added pieces to the puzzle and it’s become what it is today. That year, I was trying to stand out as much as possible and the term Bruiserweight really fit my character and people seem to like it.

Obviously, everything has happened so fast for you with WWE. Is there a particular moment where you feel that you need someone to pinch you to make sure this is actually happening? : It’s always afterwards. This all moves so fast and it’s one thing to the next and they keep you working really hard. Ultimately, you’re focused on doing the best job that you can. It’s when you go back to independent shows and get the chance to speak to fans and even notice queues at your merchandise stands. It’s a massive difference and it makes you realise how much exposure the WWE Network can give you. Myself and Trent Seven are always talking to each other saying “How did this happen!?”. Again, I think it’s the speed of it all. Most people come in, they go to NXT, they build up, their stock rises, and by the time they get to the roster it’s a natural progression. Whereas with us, it feels like it’s all happened at once and I can’t thank WWE enough for that.

This is the first time WWE have performed to a UK audience since the tragedies in Manchester and London, how does it feel for you and the other talent to be involved in NXT Leeds tonight? : I think it’ll be really special tonight. Obviously it was unfortunate that they had to cancel the Manchester show but I think it was the right thing to do in my opinion. They’ll be a lot of people from Manchester here tonight so hopefully it’ll be pretty special. I didn’t personally get to meet any of those affected in Manchester but I know a lot of the guys who did and they was telling me how special it was. That’s the power of WWE, getting the chance to experience something like that is really special.