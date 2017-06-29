– Pete Dunne recently spoke with ICW Radio (transcript credit wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Helping WrestleMania Come To The UK: “It’s not something I’ve heard but it’s always something I try to talk about,” Dunne explained. “Considering my responsibility of being the UK Champion, if I can help that happen, then I will do my best. Whether it’s that, a different PPV or another WWE Network special, the more of that stuff then the better. The more British wrestling we can get then that’s got to be better. I hope that one day we can do that and that I can be a part of it.”

On Wanting to Face Mark Andrews & Tyler Bate Again: “In the UK brand, I would personally like to have a continued rivalry with Mark Andrews, he’s always my favorite opponent and if I could do that in different stages with WWE then I would be really happy, Pete said. “I’d also like to have a rematch with Tyler Bate.”