– Pete Gas spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview talking about his new book Looking At The Lights. You can see video of the appearance below. Gas said he was surprised that people didn’t know he lacked experience in the ring before he got into the ring.

“Actually, I was very surprised,” he said. “The book itself is a unique story. I’d advise everyone to pick it up, if you’re a wrestling fan, especially if you’re a fan of the Attitude Era, or in general. It gives you the background of how things happened, how we were literally just thrown into the ring from being off the street. As a wrestling fan you could always relate to that, like what it would be like to be in the ring with The Rock and Stone Cold, so it’s definitely a unique story and a must read.”