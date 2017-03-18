wrestling / News

Peter Kaasa Announces Hiatus From Wrestling

March 18, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Peter Kaasa posted the following on his Facebook, announcing that due to injury, that he is taking a hiatus from wrestling. Kaasa has been out of action since Royal Rumble weekend when a rope broke in the ring in San Antonio, Texas as he was trying to execute a springboard maneuver against Jaka in the first match of the EVOLVE 76. Kaasa walked out of the ring under his own power that night, but has been having issues ever since…

