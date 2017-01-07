wrestling / News

Photos and Video of Kassius Ohno’s In-Ring Return at Last Night’s NXT House Show

January 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Hero Evolve 2

– Below are some photos and a video of last night’s NXT house show in Largo, Florida. These include the in-ring return of Kassius Ohno, aka Chris Hero. You can check out the images posted on social media below.

