wrestling / News
Photos and Video of Kassius Ohno’s In-Ring Return at Last Night’s NXT House Show
January 7, 2017 | Posted by
– Below are some photos and a video of last night’s NXT house show in Largo, Florida. These include the in-ring return of Kassius Ohno, aka Chris Hero. You can check out the images posted on social media below.
#NXTLargo When Kassius Bashes, It's Ashes To Ashes. @KassiusOhno pic.twitter.com/uAx7hv45Hb
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 7, 2017
#NXTLargo @thechrishero is here! @WONF4W @davemeltzerWON pic.twitter.com/YByk8QaBnm
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 7, 2017
What a life!#NXTLargo #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/6fmXdL754c
— Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) January 7, 2017
#NXTLargo Team @WWE_Aliyah was making some noise! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fgU9c5k5wm
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 7, 2017