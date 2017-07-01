wrestling / News
Photos From Last Night’s NXT House Show in Ft. Pierce, Florida
July 1, 2017 | Posted by
– Below are some photos from last night’s NXT house show in Ft. Pierce, Florida that were posted on Twitter.
New favorite? #nxt #nxtfortpierce #nxtftpierce #wwe #wrestling pic.twitter.com/mI7qtMk4Zq
— Cassandra (@c4ssim) July 1, 2017
Gunner cutting a promo now #nxtfortpierce #NXTFTpierce pic.twitter.com/4ma2rNy66R
— Josh (@joshua7520) July 1, 2017
THANK YOU #NXTFortPierce
BOOM SHAKA LOU
– #HeavyMachinery pic.twitter.com/LFRqjJfKS7
— Otis Dozovic (@WWEDozovic) July 1, 2017
@MontezFordWWE is one of the most entertaining wrestlers in NXT currently I can't wait till he gets on tv #nxtfortpierce #NXTFTpierce pic.twitter.com/MyUZjVdflE
— Josh (@joshua7520) July 1, 2017