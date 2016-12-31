wrestling / News
Photos From Last Night’s Smackdown Brand House Show in Miami: Pics of Dolph Ziggler and The Miz’s Cage Match
– Below are some live event photos for the Smackdown brand house show for WWE last night in Miami, Florida that were posted on social media.
Nikki using the #FearlessLock in #WWEMiami 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/TElSxKk0eI
— Oscar|#BellaGuy4Life (@Santizo1) December 31, 2016
@HEELZiggler wins perfect ending to a amazing match I just wish the match was for the IC title #WWEMiami pic.twitter.com/MP6kYLp63W
— Josh (@joshua7520) December 31, 2016
Nothing like an #RKOOuttaNowhere. #WWE #SDLive #WWEMiami pic.twitter.com/AjBdFMflyO
— ⎛⎝Blissmas⎠⎞ 😈 (@MySuperBliss) December 31, 2016