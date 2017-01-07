As previously reported, Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud debuted new gimmicks at this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings. The duo were rebranded as a type of Liberace & valet unit. You can check out new photos of their gimmicks and new ring attire from this week’s tapings that were posted on social media below.

Scoop #7: Spud introduces Aron Rex pic.twitter.com/8lA0LcZUhq — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 7, 2017