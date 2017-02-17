wrestling / News
Photos of Babatunde Aiyebusi’s Appearance at Last Night’s NXT House Show
February 17, 2017 | Posted by
– Below are some photos of Babatunde Aiyebusi’s Babatunde Aiyegbusi appearance at last night’s NXT house show in Jacksonville, Florida. Aiyegbusi did an in-ring promo with Andrea D’Marco.
New big guy. His nickname is Babs. #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/LClcAbKsiG
February 17, 2017
#NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/HjmXiUWIFk
February 17, 2017