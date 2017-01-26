wrestling / News

Pic and Video Highlights From TNA Impact Main Event

January 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
bobby-lashley-impact-12617

– Here are a picture and some videos from tonight’s Impact Wrestling main event. The match saw Lashley reclaim the TNA World Heavyweight Title from Eddie Edwards in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match:

TNA, TNA Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

