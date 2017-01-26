wrestling / News
Pic and Video Highlights From TNA Impact Main Event
– Here are a picture and some videos from tonight’s Impact Wrestling main event. The match saw Lashley reclaim the TNA World Heavyweight Title from Eddie Edwards in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match:
Cat like reflexes into a Boston Knee Party! We see you @TheEddieEdwards#Genesis pic.twitter.com/TaZCKuQnKQ
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2017
MAN DOWN!! @TheEddieEdwards powerbombed onto the ramp by @fightbobby! #Genesis pic.twitter.com/S49VKCAccV
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2017
The look of success! Congratulations to new #WorldChampion @fightbobby! #Genesis #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/6MtqYrJJcg
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2017
Your new 4X #WorldChampion… @fightbobby. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/3HXo64CQlg
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2017