Pic of New Bullet Club Member Reveal (SPOILER)

February 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– As noted in the full spoilers for the ROH tapings that were held on Saturday night, Kazarian turned on Daniels and joined the Bullet Club during the taping. A fan in attendance posted the following picture of Kaz’s turn to Twitter.

The full results from the tapings are at the above link.

