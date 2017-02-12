wrestling / News
Pic of New Bullet Club Member Reveal (SPOILER)
February 12, 2017 | Posted by
– As noted in the full spoilers for the ROH tapings that were held on Saturday night, Kazarian turned on Daniels and joined the Bullet Club during the taping. A fan in attendance posted the following picture of Kaz’s turn to Twitter.
The full results from the tapings are at the above link.
HOLY SHIT!! Frankie Kazarian turned on Christopher Daniels and joined the Bullet Club! #ringofhonor #roh #BulletClub pic.twitter.com/i5qpnqlD2e
— Anthony Crivaro IV (@AnthonyCIV) February 12, 2017