Pics and Video From Madison Square Garden House Show: Wyatt, Styles, Orton, Lesnar & More
– Here are some pics and videos from the WWE house show in Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The pics show off several of the stars and matches from the show including Bray Wyatt coming out for his main event match against John Cena, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar and more.
You can see the full results here.
Amazing – @WWEAsuka is at #WWEMSG!! pic.twitter.com/YZQcMZG2ZP
— Sam Roberts (@notsam) March 12, 2017
#WWEMSG Randy Orton vs aj styles pic.twitter.com/iBGkajGLZZ
— Phillip Lee (@leephil447) March 13, 2017
B.R.O.C.K. L.E.S.N.E.R! @BrockLesnar plus @HeymanHustle equals wrestling orgasm. #Eat #Sleep #Conquer #Repeat #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/mOWHge6LCI
— AudraS (@jerseyviper) March 13, 2017
IC match at #WWEMSG @TheDeanAmbrose @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/LxuS1ZviJ7
— AudraS (@jerseyviper) March 13, 2017
She is always affectionate with fans!!
It makes me love her unconditionally 😍❤ @BellaTwins #NikkiBella #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/X55KaXvolv
— Maddy 💫 (@TheBellasMania) March 13, 2017
I'm way too generous. #WWEMSG didn't deserve to be blissed by the women's champion. pic.twitter.com/2hgDD9B6HE
— A.B. (@FuryOnDisplay) March 13, 2017
Great IC match between @TheDeanAmbrose @mikethemiz @BaronCorbinWWE and @LukeHarperWWE #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/9Ns9Jec8pW
— AudraS (@jerseyviper) March 13, 2017
Love this picture of the champ! #WWEMSG #followthebuzzards #DisObey pic.twitter.com/2yCJZqiTDk
— Nicolle Fallucca (@ArtbyFallucca) March 13, 2017
#WWEMSG Got Crazy For The BEAST! pic.twitter.com/YqsMP15YNK
— Macho T | #WWE2K17 (@MachoT_YT) March 13, 2017
best part of the night #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/4fdydDdCt7
— gaby |-/ (@tooswweet) March 13, 2017
For all you @RandyOrton fans. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/afgEE6UCWe
— AudraS (@jerseyviper) March 13, 2017
I love this picture @AJStylesOrg #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/CTBHfQrDKS
— AudraS (@jerseyviper) March 13, 2017