Pics and Video From Madison Square Garden House Show: Wyatt, Styles, Orton, Lesnar & More

March 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here are some pics and videos from the WWE house show in Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The pics show off several of the stars and matches from the show including Bray Wyatt coming out for his main event match against John Cena, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar and more.

You can see the full results here.

