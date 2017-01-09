wrestling / News

Pics and Video of Undertaker’s Raw Return

January 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
undertaker-raw-10917

– Here are pics and video highlights from WWE of Undertaker’s return to Raw. The Dead Man entered himself in to the Royal Rumble at the event, saying he would be going on to fight in the main event of WrestleMania:

