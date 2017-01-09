– Here are pics and video highlights from WWE of Undertaker’s return to Raw. The Dead Man entered himself in to the Royal Rumble at the event, saying he would be going on to fight in the main event of WrestleMania:

THE UNDERTAKER is LIVE in New Orleans! HE'S LIVE on Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/0Jc9kmqyxC — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017

"I answer to no one. I go where I want when I want. Nobody controls THE UNDERTAKER…" #RAW pic.twitter.com/8E5mLZdSJd — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 10, 2017

"I've dug 29 holes for 29 souls…I will return to the main event of @WrestleMania!" – The #Undertaker #RAW pic.twitter.com/V647JYQjVd — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017

The #RoyalRumble will be taken to the DARK SIDE as The #Undertaker vows that his #WrestleMania opponent will REST IN PEACE! #RAW pic.twitter.com/E7dlCc7WX1 — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017