– Finn Balor and Triple H made their in-ring returns at the Buffalo, New York house show on Friday night. Balor, Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho teamed up to face Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. The babyfaces won the match. You can see pics and video from the match and after below:

200 Days on the dot and the demon king is back! #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/g9jwX0x25h — Luke ☠️ (@DeathByBalor) March 11, 2017

IM NOT CRYING I REPEAT IM NOT CRYING #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/BKjyW1ow3j — Luke ☠️ (@DeathByBalor) March 11, 2017

Finn Bálor Is Heeeeeeeeere

El Rey Demonio ha regresado!!!!!#WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/wylmqRqbXm — Esquina WWE (@esquina_wwe) March 11, 2017