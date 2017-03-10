wrestling / News
Pics & Video From Finn Balor, Triple H’s In-Ring Returns
– Finn Balor and Triple H made their in-ring returns at the Buffalo, New York house show on Friday night. Balor, Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho teamed up to face Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. The babyfaces won the match. You can see pics and video from the match and after below:
