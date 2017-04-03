– Here are some pics and video of John Cena & Nikki Bella appearing on The Today Show this morning. They appeared and discussed Cena proposing to Nikki at last night’s WrestleMania 33 event…

We could not be happier for these two! #TODAYsTake pic.twitter.com/sx2OxTIEjx — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2017

2 hours of sleep but we're here in NYC for @TODAYshow so make sure to tune in soon!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/w9N0L7WgCB — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 3, 2017