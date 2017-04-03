wrestling / News

Pics & Video From John Cena & Nikki Bella’s Today Show Appearance

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here are some pics and video of John Cena & Nikki Bella appearing on The Today Show this morning. They appeared and discussed Cena proposing to Nikki at last night’s WrestleMania 33 event…

