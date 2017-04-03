wrestling / News
Pics & Video From John Cena & Nikki Bella’s Today Show Appearance
– Here are some pics and video of John Cena & Nikki Bella appearing on The Today Show this morning. They appeared and discussed Cena proposing to Nikki at last night’s WrestleMania 33 event…
Look who's here! The newly engaged @JohnCena and Nikki Bella! #TODAYsTake pic.twitter.com/9awdBgeZTd
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2017
We could not be happier for these two! #TODAYsTake pic.twitter.com/sx2OxTIEjx
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2017
2 hours of sleep but we're here in NYC for @TODAYshow so make sure to tune in soon!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/w9N0L7WgCB
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 3, 2017
Coming up: We'll talk to @JohnCena and Nikki Bella about their engagement! 😍 #TODAYsTake pic.twitter.com/wIiuGmIK64
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2017
WATCH: @JohnCena shares the sweet story of when he knew it was time to propose to Nikki Bella! #TODAYsTake pic.twitter.com/bCk4PG5dOE
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2017