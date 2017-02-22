wrestling / News

Pics & Video of Finn Balor’s Appearance at NXT Taping

February 22, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Finn Balor made an appearance at Wednesday night’s NXT taping in Orlando in a post-taping segment. Balor ran out to save Shinsuke Nakamura from a two-on-one attack by Andrade “Cien” Almas and Bobby Roode. WWE posted video of the segment which you can see below, as well as pics from a fan in attendance:

