– Finn Balor made an appearance at Wednesday night’s NXT taping in Orlando in a post-taping segment. Balor ran out to save Shinsuke Nakamura from a two-on-one attack by Andrade “Cien” Almas and Bobby Roode. WWE posted video of the segment which you can see below, as well as pics from a fan in attendance:

BREAKING: Although not medically cleared, @finnbalor makes a return tonight in Florida @WWENXT! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

#NXTOrlando #NXTUCF @FinnBalor says he's not medically cleared bit he will be back sooner rather than later … pic.twitter.com/ERHGWBlUT7 — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 23, 2017