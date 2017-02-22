wrestling / News
Pics & Video of Finn Balor’s Appearance at NXT Taping
– Finn Balor made an appearance at Wednesday night’s NXT taping in Orlando in a post-taping segment. Balor ran out to save Shinsuke Nakamura from a two-on-one attack by Andrade “Cien” Almas and Bobby Roode. WWE posted video of the segment which you can see below, as well as pics from a fan in attendance:
#NXTOrlando #NXTUCF That's @FinnBalor ! He got physical and put down Bobby Roode @WONF4W pic.twitter.com/yWcBFOgIg0
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 23, 2017
#NXTOrlando #NXTUCF @FinnBalor says he's not medically cleared bit he will be back sooner rather than later … pic.twitter.com/ERHGWBlUT7
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 23, 2017
#NXTOrlando #NXTUCF chanting WrestleMania … @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/VOpn64OH0X
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 23, 2017
#NXTOrlando #NXTUCF Finn wished Shinsuke a happy birthday and we all partied pic.twitter.com/CeOgl9KfcM
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 23, 2017