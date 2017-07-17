wrestling
Pics & Video of Kurt Angle’s Big Raw Announcement
– Kurt Angle’s mysterious announcement has been made. The storyline around Angle advanced this week as the Raw GM announced that American Alpha’s Jason Jordan of American Alpha is his son. Angle said that he had dated a woman in college who he got pregnant. She gave birth to a child nine months after their last date and that boy was then put up for adoption. Angle said WWE and his family were supporting him in making the announcement and the segment ended with himself and Jordan embracing in the ring.
You can see pics and video below:
