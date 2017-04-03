wrestling / News
Pics & Video of Vince McMahon & Kurt Angle’s RAW Returns
Vince McMahon returned to RAW tonight and announced that Kurt Angle will be the new RAW General Manager since RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will be out for some time due to injuries she sustained when she went through a table at WrestleMania 33. Vince also announced that a “Superstar Shakeup” for RAW and Smackdown will take place next Monday on RAW. This will presumably be something similar to the Draft. Kurt Angle then came out to the ring.
Here and pics and video from the segment.
