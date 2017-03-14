– It appears that William Regal may not be going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year after all. PWInsider reports that according to two different sources believe that the NXT General Manager is no longer scheduled be inducted this year. Since the Warrior Award began, it has traditionally been the final Hall of Fame-related announcement.

There’s no word on why plans may have changed regarding Regal. It is also worth noting that there is no celebrity induction yet announced, nor is there word of one yet. There have been plans for more Legacy inductions like last year, though no names have yet been revealed.