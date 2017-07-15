On this Wrestling 2 the MAX EXTRA, Sean Garmer and Paul Leazar go in-depth on what to expect from this year’s New Japan G1 Climax 27.

They go through each block, give point totals for each wrestler. Not to mention, break down how they could do in the tournament, expectations, possible standout matches and more.

The guys also of course give their block winners and who wins the whole chabang as well.

They discuss the future for some of the younger talent. Who’s set for a breakout campaign? Who could fall flat? What under the radar matches are there to look for? Plus talk about the format of the tournament and so much more.

