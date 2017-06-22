On this W2M episode, Sean Garmer (@W2MSean) and Gary Vaughan (@W2mgary) give their thoughts on the G1 Climax 27 participants. Do predictions for Ring of Honor’s Best in the World 2017 event. Plus, they talk about Daniel Bryan’s comments on changing WWE’s presentation.

First up is quick hits. Sean discusses the G1 Climax 27 field, the debutantes, returns, and much more. They also talk about Heath Slater and Rhyno possibly splitting up. Tension between Vince McMahon and Triple H. A possible return for Shelton Benjamin. They also elaborate on other things too.

After that, they go through the latest ROH TV. Finally, it’s their predictions for ROH Best in the World 2017.

