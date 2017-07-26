On this episode of Wrestling 2 the MAX, Sean Garmer, Gary Vaughan and Paul Leazar discuss the reveal of the cast of Total Divas. AJ Styles wanting Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale in WWE. Davey Richards and Matt Morgan leaving GFW. Juice Robinson being NJPW’s Future and more.

Gary and Paul finish out the show with a ROH TV Review.

