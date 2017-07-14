On this episode of Wrestling 2 the MAX, Sean Garmer leaves Gary Vaughan and Paul Leazar to their own devices to cover some Gold Cup Soccer action. What mischief will these two get up two while he’s away?

They open with some Quick Hits, where Paul and Gary run down every single competitor named, give you some history and information (or lack thereof) about them, and talk about their chances of winning. They also talk some more about Paige and Alberto El Patron’s domestic incident in light of some new information, as well as much more!

They move on from there to talk about this week’s episode of Lucha Underground, where Round 2 action of the Cueto Cup kicks off. Who will move on to the next round?

Then, they leap head first into some GFW Impact Wrestling discussion. Alberto El Patron addresses the situation with LAX. Has really joined up with Konnan and company?

Finally, they name this week’s Superstar of the Week. Who walks with the five points this week?

You can also listen to any W2M Network podcast by going to W2Mnet.com, or by subscribing to Wrestling 2 the MAX or the W2M Network on I-Tunes, Stitcher, Tune-In Radio, Google Play, Youtube or anywhere else there are podcasts.