On this episode of Wrestling 2 the MAX, Sean Garmer and Gary Vaughan are without Paul again. So, this is a bit shorter of a show.

The guys delve into Quick Hits. Where they cover the big news of Mauro Ranallo returning to WWE. However, he’s announcing for NXT. What does this mean for him? How much does help NXT? Plus, a special debut takes place at the tapings. Not to mention, more Mae Young Classic compeitiors are announced too.

Sean also gives his early thoughts at the midway point of Netflix’s GLOW series. Is it a big hit? Plus, an update on Katsuyori Shibata too.

The guys end things with the W2M Power Rankings and Superstar of the Week.

