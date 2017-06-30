On this Wrestling 2 the MAX episode, Sean Garmer (@W2MSean) Gary Vaughan (@W2mgary) and Paul Leazar (@hailtothechimp7) have a lot to get through on this one. The guys give their predictions on TNA’s Slammiversary XV PPV. Sean and Paul also have predictions for the NJPW G1 Special USA Shows. Lucha Underground, Impact and a lot of news too.

The guys start out with a review of Netflix’s GLOW, now that both Sean and Paul have finished the series.

After that is Quick Hits. Discussing Carmella added to Total Divas. Evie officially in the Mae Young Classic. War Machine being free agents. Tyson Kidd being a WWE Producer. The first seven entrants in PWG’s BOLA. Once again uncertainty among talent in Lucha Underground about a Season 4. They elaborate on some more things too.

Next, it’s the Lucha Underground Review with Gary and Paul.

Then, Sean and Paul get into the NJPW G1 Special USA Shows. Giving predictions on what could happen in the big title matches and the NJPW US Title tourney.

Furthermore, Sean and Gary go through the go-home Impact Wrestling episode. Leading to the trio giving predictions on TNA’s Slammiversary XV.

FInally, it’s the W2M Power Rankings and the Superstar of the Week.

You can also listen to any W2M Network podcast by going to W2Mnet.com, or by subscribing to Wrestling 2 the MAX or the W2M Network on I-Tunes, Stitcher, Tune-In Radio, Google Play, Youtube or anywhere else there are podcasts.