On this episode of Wrestling 2 the MAX, Sean Garmer, Gary Vaughan and Paul Leazar discuss the domestic altercation between Paige and Alberto El Patron at an Orlando airport.

We’d like to warn that the audio recording is played on this episode, which contains language not suitable for younger listeners. The guys discuss what was said, what it means, and how this affects Paige and Patron’s futures.

There’s also discussion on Austin Aries released from WWE. Did he ask for the release? Or did WWE push him out the door? Could he have been WWE Champion? Was WWE not using him right? Where could he land?

There’s some other wrestling news covered in Quick Hits as well, like Sean giving his thoughts on the Kurt Angle WWE 24 special.

Gary and Paul wrap-up the show with some ROH TV talk too.

