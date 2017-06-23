wrestling / Columns

[PODCAST] Wrestling 2 the MAX: WWE 205 Live Review 6.20.17

June 23, 2017 | Posted by Sean Garmer

On this week’s Wrestling 2 the MAX WWE 205 Live Review.

Where Sean Garmer (@W2MSean) and Gary Vaughan(@W2Mgary) discuss all the events that transpired on this week’s WWE 205 Live. Neville battles Rich Swann in the main event. Tony Nese and Jack Gallagher go at it. Not to mention, Mustafa Ali vs. Drek Gulak too. Plus more on this WWE 205 Live Review.

