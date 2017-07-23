On this episode of Wrestling 2 the MAX, Sean Garmer, Gary Vaughan and Paul Leazar start out by giving their thoughts and predictions for the upcoming Smackdown brand PPV, WWE Battleground 2017.

Then, the guys hit Quick Hits. Here, they discuss the rumors of Brock Lesnar perhaps fighting again in UFC. Is he really going back? Does he drop the title at Summerslam? What’s the best place for him?

There’s also talk on Shane McMahon’s helicopter crash. CMLL not wanting ROH guys to work The Crash. Certain WWE officials not being big fans of women at the Mae Young Classic. Plus, much more in the news.

Next, Gary and Paul go through this week’s Lucha Underground. After that, Sean and Gary look at this week’s GFW Impact Wrestling.

Finally, it’s the W2M Power Rankings and Superstar of the Week.

You can also listen to any W2M Network podcast by going to W2Mnet.com, or by subscribing to Wrestling 2 the MAX or the W2M Network on I-Tunes, Stitcher, Tune-In Radio, Google Play, Youtube or anywhere else there are podcasts.