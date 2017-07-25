On this Wrestling 2 the MAX EXTRA: WWE Battleground 2017 Review

Sean Garmer (@W2MSean), Gary Vaughan (@W2Mgary) & Paul Leazar (@hailtothechimp7) discuss everything about WWE Battleground 2017. The guys talk about the matches, the results, and give their thoughts on other things as well. Were the right calls made with who won? What was the best match? Who stood out? They delve into all these topics and more on this WWE Battleground 2017 Review.

You can also listen to any W2M Network podcast by going to W2Mnet.com, or by subscribing to Wrestling 2 the MAX or the W2M Network on I-Tunes, Stitcher, Tune-In Radio, Google Play, Youtube or anywhere else there are podcasts.