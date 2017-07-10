On this Wrestling 2 the MAX EXTRA: WWE Great Balls of Fire Analysis & Review

Gary Vaughan, Sean Garmer and Paul Leazar (who was there live), discuss everything about WWE Great Balls of Fire. The guys talk about the matches, the results, give their thoughts on what happened. Including the title defenses. The guys also discuss the decisions too. Were the right calls made with who won? What was the best match? Who was the MVP? They delve into all these topics and more on this WWE Great Balls of Fire Analysis.

