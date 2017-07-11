On this week’s Wrestling 2 the MAX WWE RAW Review.

Paul Leazar (@hailtothechimp7) and Gary Vaughan(@W2Mgary) discuss and talk about the high and lows of the Monday night show.

So, join us, as we discuss everything about WWE RAW. There’s a ton of fallout from Great Balls of Fire, and at the center of it lays the WWE Universal Championship. We’ll talk all about that situation, plus where the heck is Braun Strowman? Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins may not like each other, but they both hate The Miz! Plus, The Hardys may or may not be the same… There’s much more on this WWE RAW Review.

You can also listen to any W2M Network podcast by going to W2Mnet.com, or by subscribing to Wrestling 2 the MAX or the W2M Network on I-Tunes, Stitcher, Tune-In Radio, Google Play, Youtube or anywhere else there are podcasts.