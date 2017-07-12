On this Wrestling 2 the MAX: WWE Smackdown Live Review

Where Sean Garmer (@W2MSean) and Paul Leazar (@hailtothechimp7) discuss all the events that transpired on this week’s WWE Smackdown Live. The main event is made in the first segment. Xavier Woods takes on Jimmy Uso. It’s another Fatal 5 Way in the future for the women. Plus, so much more on the W2M Smackdown Live Review.

