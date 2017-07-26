On this week’s Wrestling 2 the MAX WWE Smackdown Live Review

Where Sean Garmer (@W2MSean) and Harry Broadhurst (@hebtheeagle) discuss all the events that transpired on this week’s WWE Smackdown Live. It’s the post Battleground show. So, lots coming out of that show. John Cena makes a challenge for the WWE Championship. Chris Jericho Returns, and faces AJ Styles and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match main event. Becky and Charlotte tag together. Plus, so much more on the W2M Smackdown Live Review.

You can also listen to any W2M Network podcast by going to W2Mnet.com, or by subscribing to Wrestling 2 the MAX or the W2M Network on I-Tunes, Stitcher, Tune-In Radio, Google Play, Youtube or anywhere else there are podcasts.