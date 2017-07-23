40 episodes in, and WU thought it was about time to go to england. And what better company to cover than one of the most popular in the world. It’s a show so big they needed to go to a bigger place. 2 out 3 falls, a triple threat for the title, and a preview of what was to come for the WWE. Join WU as they cover Progress Wrestling Chapter 36: We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Room… Again.

A massive main event greets us as The Villain Marty Scurll puts his Progress title on the line again Mark Haskins and Tommy End. Can anyone dethrone the only 2 time champ? Or will Marty prove why he is the greatest Progress champ ever?

But, all titles are on the line as British Strong Style challenges the London Riots for the Progress Tag Team Titles. And, Rampage Brown and Joe Coffey will battle out in the finals to crown a first ever Atlas Champion. Who walks out with the gold?

And, be sure to sure to stick around for the big finish, with the best and worst match and our cash and trash. Progress has a huge show for our 40th episode, and we feel like they do… so be sure to check out WU as they review Progress Chapter 36: We’re Gonna Need A Bigger Room… Again

