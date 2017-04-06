According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the big names changing brands for next week’s WWE Superstar Shakeup look to be AJ Styles to RAW and The New Day to SmackDown. Roman Reigns was rumored to move to Smackdown months ago, but the WON says that this is no longer the case. With John Cena taking time off, the Styles move makes less sense, and a big Raw name may transition to Smackdown instead. Finally, the WON speculates that that Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss could switch brands.