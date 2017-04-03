– None of this is confirmed yet, so the usual “grain of salt” comment applies. But according to Sports Keeda, Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle are both set to be backstage at tonight’s Raw and are likely to appear on-camera. Furthermore, the site reports that one of the two will be named as the new General Manager of Raw.

Angle is coming off his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame over the weekend. In the lead-up to the ceremony over the last couple of months, Angle has said that he expected to make a more significant return to WWE but that when he talked to Triple H, the latter had said ‘We’re not gonna talk about all of that until after the Hall Of Fame.’ Angle was previously reported to be appearing on the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw.

As for Michaels, he has been working at the WWE Performance Center as a trainer. He has repeatedly said that his in-ring career is done, though that would not necessarily rule out an on-screen appearance as GM.

Raw takes place from the Amway Center in Orlando tonight and airs live on USA Network.