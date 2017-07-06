– A new report suggests that Roman Reigns will not, as the Wrestling Observer reported this week, be winning his ambulance match against Braun Strowman at WWE Great Balls of Fire. Bill Bhatti of Sportskeeda, who has correctly reported several spoilers over the past several months, reports that Strowman is set to beat Reigns and that the idea of moving Reigns vs. Lesnar from WrestleMania 34 was “never even discussed.”

The report quotes a source as saying, “nobody would even pitch changing [WrestleMania]. We’ve known about that since last March. It’s the one thing [Vince McMahon] has set in stone and not one person would even waste any time pitching, just to be shot down in a creative meeting. It is what it is.”

Lesnar is expected to beat Samoa Joe on Sunday to retain his championship.