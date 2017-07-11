– Sportskeeda’s Billi Bhatti reports that WWE has settled on their plans for the main event of SummerSlam. According to the site, the match will be a Fatal Four-Way with Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

According to the site, there was never a plan to have Reigns face Lesnar in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam as that match is being held off for WrestleMania 34. A Fatal Four-Way was always in the works for SummerSlam, although at one point Seth Rollins and Finn Balor would have been in it instead of Reigns and Joe.

SummerSlam takes place on August 20th in Brooklyn, New York.