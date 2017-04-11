– According to Pwinsider.com (via wrestlinginc.com), Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Sami Zayn, The Shining Stars and WWE US Champion Kevin Owens are all expected to move to Smackdown tonight as part of the WWE Superstar Shake-Up. Last night’s moves included…

From Smackdown to Raw:

* Apollo Crews

* The Miz

* Maryse

* Dean Ambrose

* Curt Hawkins

* Bray Wyatt

* Kalisto

* Rhyno

* Heath Slater

* Alexa Bliss

* Mickie James

* David Otunga

From Raw to Smackdown:

* Byron Saxton