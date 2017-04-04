Showbuzz Daily reports that the post-WrestleMania 33 edition of RAW delivered the highest viewership for the show of 2017, pulling in 3.767 million viewers, up from last week’s 3.292 million viewers. The hourly breakdown was 3.826 million viewers for hour one, 3.893 for hour two, and 3.583 for hour three. RAW was the #1 show on cable in viewership and #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

It should be noted that last year’s post-WrestleMania edition of RAW did 4.09 million viewers, while the 2015 and 2014 editions both did over 5 million viewers.