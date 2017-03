РAccording to wrestlezone.com, the following matches are being advertised for the May 29th WWE Smackdown live event at the Macon Centreplex…

* AJ Styles vs. Luke Harper vs. Bray Wyatt

* Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin, Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch

* The Usos vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

* Natalya & Mickie James vs. Nikki Bella & Tamina Snuka