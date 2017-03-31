Dave Meltzer said during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker will close out Wrestlemania 33. It was originally set to be Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Title, but officials have changed their mind after gauging fan interest. It’s believed that Reigns/Undertaker is the most anticipated match on the card. It’s possible Vince McMahon changes his mind again, but for the time being, Reigns will headline his third Wrestlemania in a row.