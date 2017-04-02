– The Wrestling Observer (via WrestlingInc.com) is reporting some potential spoilers for tonight’s match between Seth Rollins and Triple H at WrestleMania. It probably would surprise very few, but the report says the match will have interference from Samoa Joe. Joe is currently not scheduled to appear at the event, but he’s spoken in interviews about making an impact tonight.

The report also mentions talk of Raw GM Mick Foley getting involved in a match or getting involved with Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie is set to appear ringside alongside her husband for his match with Rollins. Additionally, Foley’s planned hip replacement surgery is currently being held off until after this weekend’s event.