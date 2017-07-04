– According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE has scrapped a planned match for Finn Balor against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship in the near future. The site reports that while WWE has teased the idea that Balor will get a title shot in the near future, a match between Lesnar and Roman Reigns has been moved to SummerSlam with the idea that a Reigns win could put WWE as someone who could defend the championship more regularly than Lesnar currently is.

The report notes that this likely means that Reigns will win against Braun Strowman at WWE Great Balls of Fire and thus changes plans for Balor’s title match. Reigns was most recently pegged to face Lesnar for the championship at WrestleMania 34.