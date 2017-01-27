The Royal Rumble is this Sunday. It’s sure to be great because the Royal Rumble is always great. Except every Rumble in like the last five years or so. They have all sucked. But this year’s Rumble is going to be great. Mainly because the winner is entirely unpredictable. Will it be the part-time guy or the recent call-up or the surprise return/debut? It’s not likely that it’ll be a full-time guy that is on TV every week for the last six months because no one cares about those guys.

Let’s get to the predicting.

1. Sami Zayn – Sami won his spot on Raw, but he won the #1 spot. Continue to build the underdog sympathy.

2. Mojo Rawley – Sure, why not.

3. Kofi Kingston – The Kofi and Sami stuff could be fun.

4. Xavier Woods – And thus we have our first team of the night.

5. Seth Rollins – No doubt in my mind that he finds a way back into the Rumble.

6. Bray Wyatt – They do the Wyatt family stuff early since it seems unlikely that any of them win the whole thing.

7. Chris Jericho – Tossed by Sami to setup a US title feud.

8. Dean Ambrose – Seems like a good spot for him. Allows him to team up for Rollins a bit since WWE loves Shield teases.

9. Luke Harper – Gets some revenge on Bray by tossing him at some point.

10. Tye Dillinger – Could they screw this up?

11. Big E – But he might be too late for his New Day compadres.

12. The Miz – Continues his feud with Ambrose.

13. Randy Orton – Avenges the tossing of Bray.

14. Big Show – Show picks up an elimination or two.

15. Braun Strowman – Braun cleans house, including tossing Big Show.

16. Cesaro – To set up…

17. Sheamus – Now enemies after losing the titles earlier in the night.

18. Jim Duggan – If it weren’t for Vader’s health issues, this spot would be his.

19. Dolph Ziggler – Ziggler has his best showing in years.

20. Baron Corbin – As JBL gets excited.

21. Big Cass – As Corey Graves groans.

22. Apollo Crews – The part-time guys are coming. Need guys to get tossed.

23. Jinder Mahal – Easy fodder.

24. Brock Lesnar – Brock comes in, eliminates some guys, and then hangs out until Goldberg arrives.

25. Samoa Joe – Surprise 1?

26. Goldberg – Goldberg and Brock immediately go at each other.

27. Rusev – To be tossed immediately by Goldberg.

28. Titus O’Neal – Need a cooldown.

29. Finn Balor – Surprise 2?

30. The Undertaker – We know Undertaker isn’t coming in early. He won from #30 ten years ago.

Final Four: The Undertaker, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman

Winner: The Undertaker

Most Eliminations: Braun Strowman

Longest Time: Sami Zayn

Shortest Time: Rusev

Cool Kofi Spot: A Unicorn appears and saves him

The good news about this year’s Rumble is that Roman Reigns won’t be the focal point for the first time in three years. Unless of course, he loses to Kevin Owens earlier in the night and then enters the Rumble. I wouldn’t rule that out. It’s a four-hour event; we need at least an hour of Roman. The bad news is that we’re sure to be disappointed with the lack of surprises, even if there are plenty of surprises. HAPPY RUMBLE WEEKEND!