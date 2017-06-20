– El Rey Network released the following preview for this week’s edition of Lucha Underground. A preview clip was also released, which you an check out in the player below.

“Get ready for another action packed round of the Cueto Cup in this week’s “Lucha Underground.” Tensions run high and emotions get hot this Wednesday, June 21st at 8:00pm ET on El Rey Network as Marty “The Moth” Martinez’s obsession with Melissa Santos resumes. Outside the ring, Rey Mysterio and Johnny Mundo prepare for the ultimate match, but only one can be left standing. Don’t miss new one-hour episodes of the lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett Wednesdays at 8:00PM ET on El Rey Network.”