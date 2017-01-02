wrestling / News

Preview For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

January 2, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw

* What does Goldberg have in store?
* Can Sami Zayn be the Last Man Standing?
* Are Kevin Owens’ days numbered?
* Will Neville earn his crown as “King of the Cruiserweights”?
* What’s next for Bayley?

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.

